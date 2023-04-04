Fife dementia support group releases debut album after year working on songs

Members of Striving Towards A New Day (STAND) took part in a year’s worth of songwriting alongside Edinburgh-based musician Gus Harrower to produce an album of 11 songs. The tracks are reflections on the group’s own experiences and subjects they are passionate about.

They debuted the songs with a sold out show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes where group members and Gus performed alongside St Marie’s Primary School choir.

The group produced a limited run of 250 CDs, but bumper sales mean there are just 50 remaining. The album has also been released on all major streaming services.

Members of STAND met at Kennoway Community Shed to work on songs - the album is now available on all major streaming services

Ruth McCabe of Fife Council Dementia Awareness said that the launch exceeded the expectations of the group.

She said: “It was absolutely magical. It was one of those events where you actually had to be there because it was a bit like watching the Rolling Stones.

“You actually had to be there to get a sense of the atmosphere.

“The audience were just blown away by the whole thing which was just tremendous”.

STAND is now hoping to expand the songwriting groups to their other groups. The Kinghorn group has already starting to work on songs with Gus - and he thinks it might have a second album in them.

The group also wants to look at how it can create a resource for musicians who want to work with those diagnosed with dementia across the region.

Ruth said: “ We want to try to create a resource that other musicians can use to do the same.

“Most singing groups for people with dementia are quite passive. They are very enjoyable, don’t get me wrong, but they are about people singing to you and you joining in. The unique part of this, that the people are actually writing the songs”

However, Ruth said she was disappointed at the response from Fife Council and Fife Health and Social Care representatives after inviting both to the album release.

She said: “Nobody came apart from councillor Rosemary Liewald. There was no representation from the Health and Social Care Partnership, Fife Council or health board.

