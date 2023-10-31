Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A broad group of political, civic and faith activists from across the Kingdom will gather at the Mercat Cross on Dunfermline’s High Street on Saturday. It will call for an immediate ceasefire from the Gaza bombings and free passage of food, water, medical supplies and fuel.

Lewis Akers, a spokesman for the group said: “The unfolding horror of the attacks on Gaza, the deprivation of food, fuel, water and medicines to some two million people must end now. We invite members of the public to join the protest to demand a ceasefire and open the way to a peaceful solution and the lifting of the current blockade of aid into Gaza."