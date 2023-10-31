News you can trust since 1871
Fife demonstration to call for immediate ceasefire and aid to Gaza

A demonstration will be held in Fife this weekend demanding a ceasefire and aid to Gaza.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Oct 2023, 11:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 11:40 GMT
A broad group of political, civic and faith activists from across the Kingdom will gather at the Mercat Cross on Dunfermline’s High Street on Saturday. It will call for an immediate ceasefire from the Gaza bombings and free passage of food, water, medical supplies and fuel.

Lewis Akers, a spokesman for the group said: “The unfolding horror of the attacks on Gaza, the deprivation of food, fuel, water and medicines to some two million people must end now. We invite members of the public to join the protest to demand a ceasefire and open the way to a peaceful solution and the lifting of the current blockade of aid into Gaza."

The demonstration, run by the Stop The War Coalition and Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, takes place at 2:00pm

