Fife dental service at ’crisis point’ as no practices accept new NHS patients

A Fife MSP has spoken out after it emerged that not a single dental practice in the Kingdom was taking on new NHS patients. Claire Baker said the service had reached crisis point.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Labour member for Mid Scotland and Fife said while three practices - two in Dunfermline and one in Kincardine - were allowing patients to be added to their waiting lists, no practices were taking on new NHS patients, and where waiting lists were open it was noted that there could be a lengthy waiting period.

Ms Baker said: “The SNP pledged to deliver free dental treatment for all, but now people in Fife cannot even get access to an NHS practice. Patients are being pushed into private practice just so they can see a dentist and it is unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For those lucky enough to still have an NHS dentist, prices for patients have increased while the frequency of check-ups has fallen. Scottish dentists called for a patient-centred and prevention focused model, but the Scottish Government has failed to listen and the result is more expensive treatment and a crisis in provision.