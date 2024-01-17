Fife dental service at ’crisis point’ as no practices accept new NHS patients
The Labour member for Mid Scotland and Fife said while three practices - two in Dunfermline and one in Kincardine - were allowing patients to be added to their waiting lists, no practices were taking on new NHS patients, and where waiting lists were open it was noted that there could be a lengthy waiting period.
Ms Baker said: “The SNP pledged to deliver free dental treatment for all, but now people in Fife cannot even get access to an NHS practice. Patients are being pushed into private practice just so they can see a dentist and it is unacceptable.
“For those lucky enough to still have an NHS dentist, prices for patients have increased while the frequency of check-ups has fallen. Scottish dentists called for a patient-centred and prevention focused model, but the Scottish Government has failed to listen and the result is more expensive treatment and a crisis in provision.
“The Scottish Government needs to act now to address this and prevent NHS dental care from further deteriorating.”