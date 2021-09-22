They have been run by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) in Scotland for almost 30 years.

They include specialist vision assessment to help develop a personalised package of independent living, training and support, as well as day support and outreach services.

Under a new, more streamlined strategy, RNIB has decided to transfer some of its regulated services across the UK to alternative specialist providers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of Sense Scotland, Angela Clements.

It identified Sense Scotland, the national charity that supports people living with a range of disabilities, including deafblindness, as the best fit for its VILD services in Scotland, including the local services in Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly.

The transfer is expected to take place in January.

David Clarke, director of services with RNIB, said: "We are proud of the excellent work that the VILD services have delivered over the last three decades but now is the time for RNIB to hand the service over to a provider with more specialist expertise and experience to lead VILD into the future.”

Angela Bonomy, Sense Scotland executive director, said: “We are working with the RNIB, its staff and the people and families they support to ensure the continued provision of specialised services for learning disabled people with a visual impairment.

"Our top priority is to minimise the impact on the people who use VILD services and their families and carers and integrate them fully into the Sense Scotland family.”

Angela Clements, chairman of Sense Scotland, said: “The Trustees of Sense Scotland are delighted that RNIB has put its trust in us to continue the delivery of these vital services.

"We look forward to welcoming new staff, and the people and families RNIB currently supports to Sense Scotland.”

RNIB will continue to provide support and its full range of services to anyone who needs them, including the RNIB Helpline, Sight Loss Advice Service and Talking Books.

People currently using VILD will be able to access a range of activities – such as sports, arts and music – offered by Sense Scotland at their TouchBase hubs across the country.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.