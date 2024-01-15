Fife disabled war veteran’s £500,000 Land’s End-John O’Groats wheelchair mission

A Glenrothes-based disabled war veteran is aiming to raise £500,000 in a 60-day trek from Lands End to John O’Groats - and all in his wheelchair.

Richard Toole is undertaking the marathon 600-mile journey in memory of his granddaughter Aimee Louise Brown, who died in 2021, and Gena Watson, his late partner of 27 years who passed away last June. Funds raised will go to the Army Benevolent Fund,the national charity of the British Army. His online appeal is now live at gofundme.com

Richard has appealed to local businesses and organisations to get behind his adventure which is scheduled to begin from Land’s End on April16. He needs two vehicles - one to be used as a safety car and the other to transport his team across the UK and help set up at various campsites en route.

Richard, a volunteer fundraiser for ABF, served with the Scots Dragoon Guards from 1977 to 1988. He said: “ I know first-hand that when you need help and support you have no choice but to turn to our forces charities - and ABF supports all of our serving soldiers, veterans and families , also provides support to many other charities so it is great to be able to give back.”

Richard Toole has appealed for support ahead of his ambitious fundraiser (Pics; Submitted)

He said his £500,000 fundraising target was achievable - if he secured the support network necessary to make it happen.

“I need a company and individuals to become main sponsors,” he said. “The event will be covered and backing provided by AB, but I cannot do this alone , I need help. I need two vehicles, one to be used as a safety vehicle and the other with a team to go ahead and set up camps, and someone to provide food, help with tents - the list goes on. I know in today's circumstances this may be a very huge ask - even to ask others to give 60 days of their time as helpers is also a huge thing, but it is do-able.”

He is also hoping for some specialist support - such as spare parts - to ensure his wheelchair is kept in top condition throughout the journey.

“With this event the route is taking me right through the centre of the UK,” he said. “I’ll be visiting many cities and towns to hold fundraising events and calling in at military camps, as well as spending a day at the National Arboretum. I’m looking forward to it - I just push a button on my chair, and follow the road!”