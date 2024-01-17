Fife dog group warns American XL Bullies being ‘let down’ as new ban comes into force

A Fife-based American XL Bully rehoming Facebook page has said that the dogs are being let down as the Scottish Government looks set to follow the UK Government's lead and ban the powerful breed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ministers at Holyrood carried out an urgent reviewing of its rules amid reports of an “influx” of the breed from south of the border following a ban by the UK Government which led to widespread reports of XL bullies being brought to Scotland in the wake of new enforcement in England and Wales. Siobhian Brown, the SNP community safety minister, said public safety was “paramount”.

The debate hit the headlines last week with one Fife based group saying the dogs had been let down by everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Methil-based Bully House Kingdom Facebook page spoke to the Fife Free Press ahead of the announcement from the Scottish Government on legislation which could see the breed outlawed in Scotland. Its spokesperson said that not just government departments, owners and breeders are letting American XL Bullies down as they seek to dispose of the breed - everyone is playing a part.

Supporters of the XL Bully dog breed hold placards during a protest against the UK Government's plans to ban the dogs (Pic: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images)

They added: “The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs [DEFRA] has a duty of care to animals but left it to the general public to dispose of these deceased animals unaided, so it’s not just the owners or the breeders, it's everyone. Everyone has failed these dogs and half of them aren’t even an American bully.”

The Scottish Government ‘s decison to replicate UK Government legislation emerged at First Minister’s Questions last week as Humza Yousaf said that legislation affecting the breed in England and Wales “cannot be described as a ban on XL bully dogs”.

He highlighted that owners can still keep the breed but must register it on the exemption list and meet other criteria detailed in law. Mr Yousaf also commented on an influx of the breed coming into Scotland in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I am afraid that it has become clear in the past few weeks that we have seen a flow of XL bully dogs to Scotland as a result of a number of people bringing such dogs to the country. That being the case—we will give further details of this to members of the Scottish Parliament through a ministerial statement next week, if the Parliamentary Bureau agrees to that—we will, in essence, replicate the legislation that exists in England and Wales here in Scotland.”

Mr Yousaf said that the Scottish Government had not been consulted in advance of the legislation that came into effect in England on December 31. Further details on a proposed ban are expected this week – but according to the Fife group, it is a case of mistaken identity, with most of the dogs labelled XL Bullys actually Bandogs, a breed that is bred for hunting, fighting and guarding property.

The spokesperson continued: “I have owned this breed for almost 10 years. Half of these dogs you see aren’t Bullies. They are Bandogs as Dave Wilson, creator of the American XL Bully breed, has already stated. There have been thousands of abused and neglected dogs dumped and left to roam the streets but not one bite.”

Calls for a ban on American XL Bullies have intensified in recent months after a spate of attacks that have been attributed to the breed.