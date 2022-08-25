Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saje Scotland will cease operating at the end of August.

It described the closure announcement as “devastating.”

Based in Lochgelly, the charity provided vital support for women and girls subjected to domestic abuse, enabling them to fully recover and move forward positively and safely with their lives.

Over 15,000 women and girls have been empowered by Saje to reach their own potential and live independently without fear of abuse, harm and coercion.

The group has also worked with schools and many local organisations to raise awareness and change societal attitudes and stigmas about domestic abuse.

It warned in January that it faced an uncertain future with funding due to run out at the beginning of May.

It got no government funding, little from Fife Council, and nothing directly from the NHS - relying on funding from charitable trusts and foundations, and donations from individuals.

Saje Scotland launched an online crowdfunder in a bid to keep going, but this week announced it could no longer continue to operate.

In a statement, it said: “We are incredibly grateful to all of the wonderful trusts, foundation, and donors who supported us this far.

“However, despite our very best efforts, we were unable to secure long-term, statutory funding. This was, ultimately, what we needed to continue.

“We do not underestimate the concern that the closure may cause those who use our service. “We will fulfil our final term of groups – ending in November – in a voluntary capacity. Sadly, we cannot take any further referrals.”

The group thanked everyone involved and who offered their support.

Its statement added: “We have been supported and inspired by so many fantastic volunteers, who’ve been the heartbeat of the organisation, and we simply could not have done it without them.