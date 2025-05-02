Fife drinks brand appoints Scottish curling stars as ambassadors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife drinks brand has snapped up Scotland’s curling stars in a new sponsorship.

Magnum, the country’s only Scotch whisky cream liqueur brand, now has Team Mouat as its official ambassadors for 2025 after they won their second world title at the men’s championships in Canada earlier this month.

Led by Edinburgh-born skipper, Bruce Mouat, the team of four from Edinburgh, Stranraer and Dumfries are now sweeping into action for a range of promotional activities, special guest appearances, and tasting events across Scotland and in Canada.

Magnum, which is crafted and bottled at a dedicated global production centre in Kirkcaldy, will also be sponsoring Team Mouat’s official match kit which they will wear at the grand slam of curling events in Canada and America, plus others across Europe.

Team Mouat celebrating their world championship win in Canada (Pic: Magnum Scotch Malt Whisky Cream Liqueur):

Skipper, Bruce Mouat, said: “We can’t wait to hit the road with Magnum as part of its new campaign for 2025. Magnum is a great Scottish brand, but one of its biggest export markets is Canada, so it’s the perfect fit for us after our latest world championship win in Canada.

“As well as promoting Magnum this year, we’ll be helping to raise the profile of curling and encouraging people to give it a go for themselves.

“We travel to Canada for four or five months of the year, so we get to share the love for our sport, and we get to promote Scotland’s only Scotch whisky cream liqueur brand.”

Since its launch in Canada in 2018, Magnum has established itself in over 500 outlets across the country, including the seven provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

Ontario is one of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets and has a significant Scots influence, with around 18 per cent of Ontarians claiming Scots heritage.

In 2024, Magnum expanded its Canadian operation with the appointment of Charton Hobbs as its single national agency representative partner. The agency is one of Canada’s leading premium alcohol beverage organisations, recognised for long term focussed brand building initiatives.

Lee Schofield, director for Magnum, said: “We’re extremely proud to be supporting Team Mouat as our nation’s curling world champions. We think they’re the perfect ambassadors to represent the Magnum brand and curling on the world stage.

“Scotland and Canada share a passion for curling, single malt Scotch whisky and cream liqueurs, as well as Canadian-Scots heritage, so we jumped at the chance to bring these two great nations closer together following Team Mouat’s latest success in Canada.”