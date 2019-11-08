Fife driving instructors raising funds for Children in Need

Two Fife driving instructors and their learners are taking part in a special challenge for Children in Need.

Lynne Bryson, who teaches in north east Fife and Dundee, and Euan Patrick, who covers the East Neuk and up to St Andrews, are taking part in the Big Learner Relay for Children in Need.

The three-week event, now in its sixth year, sees learners and instructors across the UK relaying a top box from one driving lesson to the next.

The relay began in Northern Ireland on October 24 and will finish at the National Space Centre on November 15, with each team also joined on the journey by Louise Walsh, the Hampshire driving instructor who first came up with the idea.

Lynne will be driving the top box and Louise from the Tay Bridge car park to the Old Course Hotel, before Euan continues the trip to Leven, on November 10.

“There was an advert asking for instructors to be the lead car and ferry Louise and the top box,” said Lynne, who is taking part for the first time.

“I thought I’d love to do it and that it would be great to meet other instructors.

“I’m really looking forward to it. I’m nervous about having Louise Walsh in the back, but it will be good fun.”

Louise is new to the job, having started just a year-and-a half ago, but said she “loves” the job, having always wanted to be a driving instructor.

Local businesses and the learners have been sponsoring the effort, raising funds for Children in Need.

Euan previously took part in the Big Learner Relay in 2017, helping take the top box from Dundee to Perth.

“It’s good advertising for driving instructors because we do get a lot of flack in the press,” explained Euan. “And it raises some important money for the children.”

“I’m trying to fund a pupil to do it. Sunday is usually my only day off. If I don’t get a pupil then I’ll take my wife.

“I’m really looking forward to doing it. It’s a great honour – especially to be the lead car.”

The Big Learner Relay has raised around £650,000 in the six years it has been running.

Each instructor has come up with ways to raise funds in whichever way works for them, their pupils and their businesses.

Some are getting together and are going to do something as a local group, some are working with local driving instructor associations and some are just doing things within their franchises or on their own.

Ideas so far include sponsored lessons, fancy dress lessons, PJs for Pudsey and car washes.