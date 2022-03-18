Fife early years pharmacist welcomed onto Scottish Pharmacy Board

A pharmacist from Leven has been selected for an exciting opportunity after she has been co-opted onto the the Scottish Pharmacy Board.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 18th March 2022, 10:41 am

Following a competitive selection process, Kelsey Drummond, has been successfully co-opted onto the board for two years, a position which holds great significance for the pharmacy profession across Scotland.

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society Scotland is the professional body for pharmacists in Scotland, with its board providing leadership, expertise, and insight into the pharmacy profession.

Fife Pharmacist and co-opted Scottish Pharmacy Board member , Kelsey Drummond.

Engaging with pharmacists at early stages of their career is a priority for the Scottish Pharmacy Board in order to improve the board’s decision making in considering the needs of early career pharmacists.

Kelsey was previously heavily involved with the British Pharmaceutical Students’ Association, as a national representative and secretary general before being co-opted onto the board on a two-year fixed term basis.

Speaking about her successful appointment, Kelsey Drummond said: “I’m so excited to have been appointed to Scottish Pharmacy Board. This is a fantastic opportunity for me to be the professional voice of early career pharmacy.

“I have lots of ideas to share and I just can’t wait to get started.”

Andrew Carruthers, Scottish Pharmacy Board chairman welcomed Kelsey onto the board, he said: “I am absolutely delighted to welcome Kelsey to Scottish Pharmacy board.

“It is a priority for the board that we hear the voice of early career pharmacy, and I know that Kelsey is going to be a wonderful champion not just for early career pharmacists, but for the whole profession.”

