Fife eateries in final of Asian Restaurant awards

A number of Fife eateries are celebrating after being shortlisted for finals of the 2019 Asian Restaurant Awards.

The Scottish division of the annual competition has eight restaurants in the Kingdom up for awards.

Among them are Annapurna Gurkha’s Restaurant in Kirkcaldy, Handi in Glenrothes, Namaste Shimla Palace in Cowdenbeath, and Peony Inn, Dalgety Bay.

Winners will be revealed at an awards ceremony at the Sheraton Grand in Edinburgh, on Sunday, September 8, with leading restaurateurs, chefs, food writers and VIP guests expected to attend the gala dinner.

The evening will be hosted by BBC TV news anchor, Samantha Simmonds.

A series of public votes determined the Scottish public’s favourite Bangladeshi, Chinese, Indian, Japanese, Malaysian, and Nepalese restaurants and takeaways to narrow it down to 70 finalists. The awards are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF) which represents the nation’s 30,000 Asian and Oriental restaurants.

“The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards 2019 promises to be an unforgettable night, where we will recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland,” said ACF Chairman Yawar Khan, who added, “We will be celebrating the many different cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to the British economy.”

Andrew Kenny, Just Eat Managing Director, UK who sponsor the awards said: “We are delighted to support these industry awards and to see such an excellent list of Asian and Oriental restaurants on the shortlist. We would like to congratulate everyone nominated and look forward to seeing the winners announced at the awards dinner in Edinburgh on 8 September.”

Pat Chapman, Chief Judge and author of Good Curry Guide added: “Every restaurant and takeaway that has entered the Asian Curry Awards has been of a high standard and they all deserve the highest praise. Edinburgh has been the Curry Capital of the UK several times so it is fitting that this year’s awards ceremony is held here and I look forward to congratulating the winners.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress