Fife Council has set an election date (Pic: TSPL)

Thursday, September 28 is the date that has been set for elections in the region, and anyone who wants to stand will have to make sure they are registered to vote.

Community council elections are held every four years, and Fife currently has 85 in existence. Lindsay Thomson, depute returning officer, is keen to encourage more people to make a real difference in their local areas, stating: “Community Councils are an important part of giving our communities a voice. They can provide councillors and statutory bodies with the grassroots viewpoint and opinions that are essential to shaping services and making decisions about issues that matter to local people. Some Community Councils are more active than others and some areas don’t even have one. New blood is always needed if groups like this are to grow and develop.”

To stand, you must be 16 years old or over, be registered to vote - the cut off date for that is July 10 - and have lived in the community council area you want to stand in for at least a year.

Added Lindsay: “I would really like to see community Councils in all 105 locations and would encourage anyone who is interested in being an independent advocate for their community to make sure they register to vote so they can get involved in the upcoming elections.”

Fifers have until August 10 to register to vote.