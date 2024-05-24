Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Fife employability project has launched its first Community Impact Report - showing how it has helped support over 8,000 local people via employability services and helped more than half of those people into work.

Kingdom Works is the employability project within the Kingdom Group. It launched its first Community Impact Report at an event attended by partners, training providers, employers and staff from across the Kingdom Group.

Linda Leslie, chair of Kingdom Housing Association, said: “At the Kingdom Group we strive to deliver a seamless customer journey and an exceptional customer experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To do that we take a One Kingdom approach, working across teams and departments, that allows us to achieve more for our customers; much more than we could working independently of each other.

Kingdom Works has supported over 8,000 local people with a range of employability services (Pic: Submitted)

“We take that same approach in Kingdom Works when working with our partners, many of whom attended the launch event. Working together we can amplify our impact and deliver genuinely life-changing outcomes.”

The project was launched as Fife Works in 2008 and aims to bridge the gap between unemployed people in Fife and employers and aims to get people into the right job with Lynne Dunn, Kingdom Works manager, highlighting that employment may “trap people in low-paid and insecure work.”