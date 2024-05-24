Fife employability project's Community Impact Report reveals thousands helped into work
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kingdom Works is the employability project within the Kingdom Group. It launched its first Community Impact Report at an event attended by partners, training providers, employers and staff from across the Kingdom Group.
Linda Leslie, chair of Kingdom Housing Association, said: “At the Kingdom Group we strive to deliver a seamless customer journey and an exceptional customer experience.
“To do that we take a One Kingdom approach, working across teams and departments, that allows us to achieve more for our customers; much more than we could working independently of each other.
“We take that same approach in Kingdom Works when working with our partners, many of whom attended the launch event. Working together we can amplify our impact and deliver genuinely life-changing outcomes.”
The project was launched as Fife Works in 2008 and aims to bridge the gap between unemployed people in Fife and employers and aims to get people into the right job with Lynne Dunn, Kingdom Works manager, highlighting that employment may “trap people in low-paid and insecure work.”
She said: “The Kingdom Works Impact Report is the first of a series of publications demonstrating the tangible impact of the wraparound services provided across the Kingdom Group. Our work has always been about more than bricks and mortar as we deliver our mission of providing more than a home.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.