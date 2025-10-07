Fife engineer recognised at Stagecoach’s national apprentice awards

A young engineer from Glenrothes has been recognised at Stagecoach’s national Apprentice of the Year Award.

Martyn Deas, based at the company’s Glenrothes depot, received the year two award from GTG Training; a major milestone in his apprenticeship journey and a reflection of his hard work, progress, and dedication to engineering excellence.

The annual event, held at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, celebrated the achievements of Stagecoach apprentices across the UK, with 12 engineers from East Scotland attending.

David Macaskill, head of engineering for Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “A huge congratulations to Martyn. It was fantastic to see his commitment and development being recognised at national level. The current cohort of apprentices we have in East Scotland is one of the strongest it’s been.

"Credit must go not only to our apprentices for their effort and enthusiasm, but also to the mentors, managers and colleagues who continue to support their learning and future careers.”