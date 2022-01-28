Elric Honoré will take over the helm of the organisation next month as the current chief executive, Nina Munday, departs after seven years service.

Nina was employed to set up the organisation in 2014, and she felt it was the right time for her departure as it is now is now firmly recognised as the centre of excellence in Fife for championing equality.

Elric is a long-standing employee of FCE, first being employed as a development officer a year after Nina’s appointment.

From left to right, Elric Honoré, Lee Ryan, and Nina Munday.

Nina said: “It has been a real pleasure and privilege to be given the opportunity to develop an organisation based on a concept developed by Fife Council and its elected members.

"I am very thankful to the key people from Fife Voluntary Action, Fife Council and NHS Fife who helped me to recruit our first board of trustees and make FCE a registered company and charity.

“As a Fifer who hasn’t lived in Fife since my teenage years, it has been an honour to have a chance to give something back, especially in a field I am very passionate about.

"It has always been my personal vision to inspire and enable everyone, in whatever role they play in the society, to take action that adheres to equality, inclusion and social justice.

"I will miss everyone in the organisation, trustees, paid and unpaid staff, service users and partners. Thank you to everyone who has walked alongside me on this journey and I hope that my future career path will forever be intertwined with FCE.”

Lee Ryan, who chairs the centre said: “The board is delighted to welcome Elric to his new role, and is confident that under Elric’s leadership FCE will continue to grow from strength to strength, continuing the journey started by Nina.

“The board recognises the immense contribution made by Nina to FCE and to equalities in Fife and beyond, and wishes her every happiness for her future.”

The new CEO also spoke of their joy at taking on the new role.

Elric said: “It is a great honour to follow in Nina’s footsteps.

“When I joined FCE in 2015, I relocated to become a new Fifer and have been learning ever since from the equality groups and communities who want to make equality and fairness a reality for people living, working or studying in Fife.

"It is a great journey, and I am reminded everyday of how important that work is.

“On behalf of the team, I would like to share how grateful we all are for Nina’s commitment and hard work during the years. Nina has worked tirelessly on so many equality issues to improve the lives of Fifers. She will be sorely missed by the team and we all wish her well for the future.”

“As we recover from the pandemic, we will continue to build on our successes in engaging virtually as well as in person. My focus is to keep strengthening FCE as an asset for local communities and enabling all our partners to improve inclusive practices across Fife.”

