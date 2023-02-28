Fife estate agent all set for North African charity climb to help Fife charity

Jim Parker, who runs estate agents Fife Properties, has travelled to Marrakesh to prepare to climb the 4167 metre high Jebel Toubkal, the highest point in North Africa. All funds raised will be donated to the Craws Nest Trust which was formerly known as East Neuk Wheelchair Appeal

Based in the East Neuk-based, the charity has raised more than £600,000 to help people with mobility issues since its launch in 1989, with Eleanor Bowman MBE one of its driving forces. Its events have been supported by a host of big names, including Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as bringing Snow Patrol to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, for a unique acoustic fundraising gig.

Jim said that working with the charity was “a long-time coming”, having heard about it at fundraising events throughout the years.

Jim Parker (right) will take on North Africa's highest peak for the Craws Nest Trust

He added: “I’ve known about the Craws Nest Trust for a long time because I used to attend the sportsman’s dinners that it held for fundraising. I knew about its involvement and what it has done over the years.

“From that point of view it was only a matter of time before I wanted to do something for it”.

Jim said that the specialist nature of the charity drew him to fundraise, acknowledging the sometimes under the radar work that Craws Nest does to provide wheelchairs and other medical equipment for those in need.

He added: “It’s a charity that’s quite unusual. It’s a wheelchair provision charity, so that’s pretty specialist. Everyone forgets about the smaller charities, the ones that are the unsung heroes They do a fantastic job at a local level”.

The climb is not only an opportunity for Jim to raise funds, but he plans to use the experience to “get back on track” with his fitness. A keen swimmer, cyclist and runner, he has previously raised money for Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland running the London Marathon but has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Jim will begin his ascent on Thursday, March 2 and those interested can follow his progress at: https://www.facebook.com/lettingsguru/