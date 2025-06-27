Fife EuroMillions multi-millionaire winner yet to claim their prize - these are the winning numbers

A lottery ticket bought in Fife two weeks ago has produced a multi-million £ prize which has yet to be claimed.

It was one of five bought for the EuroMillions draw of June 13, and the only one yet to be claimed - and it is worth a staggering £3,613,887.

Now, lottery organisers have urged locals to check their purses, wallets and pockets in case they are sitting on a life-changing fortune.

The draw, made a fortnight ago, created 18 UK millionaires and multi-millionaires. Organisers confirmed the outstanding ticket was bought in Fife, and the winning numbers on that date were 2, 28, 40, 43, 45 and the Lucky Star numbers were 3 and 7.

The winning Euromillions ticket was bought in Fife, and yet ton be claimed (Pic: Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

The missing ticket-holder matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star number, and they have until December 10 to claim their huge prize.

Andy Carter, senior winners advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery said, “It’s time to search through handbags, purses, trouser pockets and the car – everywhere and anywhere – as a ticket is lurking which is worth £3.6M. Someone who bought a ticket in the council district of Fife is now a multi-millionaire and we are desperate to unite this lucky player with their winnings!

“Do you live or work in the area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through? Take a minute, find your ticket, and join the other lucky £3.6m EuroMillions winners.

In the draw, the EuroMillions jackpot was at its cap of €250m - approximately £208m. At cap, prize money which would have boosted the jackpot rolls down to the next prize tier with winners- usually five main numbers and one Lucky Star number - and increased its value.

The search for the missing Fife ticketholder is now underway with players urged to check for the ticket. Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Allwyn, but it must be within 30 days of the draw. If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Players can contact Allwyn by telephoning the National Lottery Line during its normal operating hours. Alternatively, players can email Allwyn to confirm they intend to claim their prize but this email must be received at [email protected] no later than the end - before 12 midnight - of the 180 day claim period.