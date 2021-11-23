Fife families can apply for child disability payment as new scheme is rolled out

Fife families are now able to apply for Child Disability Payment following the successful pilots in other parts of the country.

By Darren Gibb
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 12:22 pm

This is the first of three complex disability benefits to be introduced nationwide by the Scottish Government, which will replace the UK Government’s Disability Living Allowance for children.

Child Disability Payment, which will be administered by Social Security Scotland, provides families with support for extra costs that a disabled child might have.

Ben Macpherson, Minister for Social Security, said: “This is a significant milestone in the introduction of our new social security system. Families who find themselves in need of support will be able to access this help in a way that suits them best.

“Those who currently receive Disability Living Allowance for children from the DWP will also be transferred to Social Security Scotland.

"Payments will be made at the same rate and there will be no break in entitlement.”

