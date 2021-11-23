This is the first of three complex disability benefits to be introduced nationwide by the Scottish Government, which will replace the UK Government’s Disability Living Allowance for children.

Child Disability Payment, which will be administered by Social Security Scotland, provides families with support for extra costs that a disabled child might have.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The payment provides families with support for extra costs that a disabled child might have.

Ben Macpherson, Minister for Social Security, said: “This is a significant milestone in the introduction of our new social security system. Families who find themselves in need of support will be able to access this help in a way that suits them best.

“Those who currently receive Disability Living Allowance for children from the DWP will also be transferred to Social Security Scotland.

"Payments will be made at the same rate and there will be no break in entitlement.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.