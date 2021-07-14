Fife families flock to Lochore Meadows for summer activities
Local youngsters are making a splash at Lochore Meadows as they enjoy family water activities as part of the national ‘Get Into Summer’ campaign.
Children and teens enjoyed paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing among many other activities on offer during the holidays as part of Fife Council’s summer programme, which supports the Scottish Government and Parent Club’s ‘Get Into Summer’ campaign.
The initiative offers free and discounted activities and tips for children, teens, parents and carers to boost their health and mental wellbeing, acknowledging how tough the last year has been.
Other activities taking place throughout Fife include a wide range of sports sessions, family orienteering, outdoor drawing classes and cycling sessions for children and families.
Megan Buchanan, sports development officer at Fife Council, said: “We always have a full programme of summer activities for children and their families, either free or at a reduced cost.
“This year, with the additional funding from the Scottish Government, we have been able to really extend this to include even more families who may otherwise have missed out.
“Given the last year and more, it's so important that our children and young people get the chance to get out and get active and can reconnect with their peers in a friendly and supportive atmosphere.”
Cllr Judy Hamilton, convenor of the community and housing services sub committee, added: “With this Scottish Government funding, we have been able to enhance our summer activities and are encouraging families to participate and enjoy a free range of activities in communities.”