A Glenrothes charity has been named as a recipient of a developers community fund.

Fife Gingerbread, which is based out of Queensway Industrial Estate, will benefit from Barratt Developments’ Community Fund.

The charity provides support, advice and information to lone parents. With around one in four children grow up in poverty in Fife, through a range of projects, it aims to empower families, improve wellbeing and allow children to have the childhood they deserve.

Barratt Developments East Scotland currently donates £1,00 per month to local charities in its division as part of a pledge to improve the quality of life of those living in the areas in which it operates.

Fife Gingerbread will benefit from a generous donation from Barratt Developments’ Community Fund. (Pic: Submitted)

Linsey Proctor, communications and fundraising coordinator at Fife Gingerbread, said: “Working with Barratt, we have not only received funds to support local families in poverty during the school holidays, but we have developed a relationship that continues to grow and make a real difference to the support we provide.

“As a charity we are committed to helping families progress to a brighter future and give local children the opportunities to thrive. The team at Barratt took the time to really understand what services we provide - from providing links to suppliers for equipment, to their full days working on our allotment, to the donation itself.”

Barratt has also been involved in improving the charity’s outdoor space. Providing a safe and fun place for families and children to learn and play.