Fife family’s extra special delivery as twins born on Christmas Day

There was a doubly special delivery for one Fife family on Christmas Day as they welcomed twins into the world.

Agata and Szymon Gicz, from Cowdenbeath, met Henryk (pictured) and Eryk when they were delivered by caesarian section at the Victoria Hospital on December 25.

Eryk arrived first at 3.49pm weighing 5lb 1oz, three minutes ahead of brother Henryk at 3.52pm. He weighed 5lb 13oz.

The twins are brothers for three-year-old Artur.

The little ones were the fifth and sixth babies of the day to be born at the Kirkcaldy hospital, with the first arriving at 3.20am.