Fife family set off on Tuk Tuk adventure in aid of cancer support charity

Stacey King and Bobby Tomlinson from Cardenden, alongside their two teenage children Becca and Dechlan, set off on their 1500 mile adventure on Saturday (8 July). They’ll tackle Scotland's coast using an unusual method of travel - two Tuk Tuk’s.

The family will raise funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust. So far they’ve raised an impressive £2425 and have set a target of £3000.

After months of planning Stacey said she was looking forward to finally getting on the road.

Stacey King , Becca, Dechlan & Bobby Tomlinson, set off from Kirkcaldy as they prepare to tackle the Scottish coast for charity (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Stacey said: “I’m feeling excited, anxious, nervous. I’m aware there’s potentially a thunderstorm happening, so that’ll be interesting.

“But we’re excited to get on the road after all the planning. It's finally come together. And I think we’re all just eager to get on the road and spread awareness for the charity”.

The Tuk Tuk’s are not known for their high speed and the family expect to cover around 100 miles per day, with the Tuk Tuk’s reaching just 20mph.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust holds a special place in Stacey’s heart, having been supported by the charity following her cancer diagnosis on her 24th birthday.

Stacey explained: “They take young people on sailing and it’s just amazing, it does so much for you. When you’ve been through cancer, everybody else’s lives just continue on and yours just freezes. You just don’t have any direction or any belief, you just lose everything".