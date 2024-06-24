Fife family's pilgrimage to fallen WW2 fallen relative's grave during Euro 2024 trip
Steven and Vikki Givens, along with their children Murray (11), Mason & Madison (9) and Stevie (7) of Windygates were travelling to Germany for the European Championsips in a camper van when they realised were staying close to the grave of Robert Logie Givens, who died in action during WWII in 1944 - almost 80 years to the day of their visit.
He is their great grandfather James’ brother and it is thought they are the first family member to have visited the grave located in Lesges, and locals were more than happy to help them.
Vicky Givens, sister of Steven, said: “When they were parking, a local man had came and asked where they were going because there wasn't much space. When they said they were going into the war graves, he told them he was the one who maintained them, and took them into the church.
Robert Logie Givens, originally from East Wemyss, was a member of the Royal Air Force Volunteer Reserve 76 Sqdn. He was shot down on June 29, 1944 and was just 24 years old. Steven described the grave site as a quiet, peaceful place.
The visit to his final resting place was part of a journey that has seen the Givens’ take in six countries around Europe on their way to supporting this summer’s European Championships in Germany. The team's hopes of qualifying ended with a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Hungary in the final group game on Sunday.
