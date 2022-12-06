Elaine Kane, 54, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in November 2020 and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy - and then discovered she had stage two cervical cancer in April.

The long-serving dinner lady at Auchmuty High school in Glenrothes has continued her treatment and recovery, and her family decided to host a fundraising disco with the proceeds going to the two charities which helped them most; Cancer Research and MacMillan Cancer Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also their way of raising awareness of brain tumours, and to acknowledge the great work they have received as a family during two tough years.

Tam and Elaine Kane

Elaine’s daughter, Samantha, said: “As a family we have seen first-hand how hard the cancer ward as well as all of the NHS workers work. We also had a lot of help to come to terms with things from Macmillan, so we decided to throw a charity night together to raise funds to say thank you.”

The event was held at the town’s CISWO club and attracted over 190 people, raising £2600 which was split between the two organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine’s husband Tam said: “The response was phenomenal. I DJ’d years ago and getting back into it again. We’d been speaking about something for a long time and went for it in October.

“We held a raffle as part of the night, and the donations which came in were incredible. People were so generous.”Tam said it was the best way they could think of to say thank you for all the help his wife and family had received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of lockdown, Elaine had to go through her treatment alone as I was not allowed in. That was very tough, but she got through it and we were just getting back on our feet again when she got a cancer diagnosis.

“We saw just how much the nurses do, and how much care they gave us and the work Macmillan does. They were one of the first groups to get in touch, and gave us so much help, put us in touch with the right people and have been really great both to us both individually and as a family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who stay in Pitteuchar, are continuing with their fundraising - Tam is currently doing the 10,000 daily steps challenge for Macmillan - and are looking to stage another event in 2023.

“We wanted to say thank you for all the help we got during Elaine’s treatment. At first you think you are left to your own devices. They were so good to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a great love of music. We get up every morning and dance in the kitchen, the back garden - anywhere there is music playing. If a song comes on while out shopping we ‘ll have a dance. We dance like no-one is watching.”