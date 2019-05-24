Fife fans introduce Ingolstadt to the joys of walking football

Members of a Raith Rovers community football group have kickstarted a new sporting activity in Ingolstadt by introducing the Bavarian people to the concept of walking football.

The move came after 43 football enthusiasts, including members of Raith Rovers fan group,the Neeburs o’ Geordie Munro, enjoyed a successful weekend trip to Kirkcaldy’s twin town recently.

Members of the group in action in Ingolstadt.

The visit was arranged through the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association.

The Neeburs o’ Geordie Munro were making a football fan twinning trip to FC Ingolstadt 04 at the same time as the Raith Rovers Community Foundation Walking Football section.

Walking football is different to regular football in many ways. It is played at a slower pace and has very specific rules that outlaw running and contact between players.

Around 18 members of the community group introduced walking football to the people of Ingolstadt.

The official line-up in Ingolstadt.

Arrangements were made to play at the impressive DJK sports ground to showcase exhibition matches, with a number of locals joining in for some fun games.

Stephen MaCrimmon, who led the walking football group, which included Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance, said they were all overwhelmed by the hospitality of the Bavarian people and that the lads were already keen to get a trip organised for next year.

Stephen said: “We also had 21 members of the Neeburs o’ Geordie Munro, a Raith Rovers’ Football Fan Group, returning for their third fan-twinning visit since their first visit in 2015.

“Given the bonds of friendship developed with the Neeburs and FC Ingolstadt 04 fans over the last four years, the Neeburs are now a recognised fan group of FC Ingolstadt 04.

“With that in mind, the whole group brought ‘guidluck’ to the FC Ingolstadt 04 ‘Schanzers’ at the AudiSportPark for a 3-0 win against SV Darmstadt 98 in the club’s fight to avoid relegation.”

Off the football field, the group had a guided walking tour of the historic inner city, experienced a traditional Bavarian brunch of Weisswurst and Weizen and a civic reception hosted by Sepp Misselbeck, the City of Ingolstadt Depute Provost.

To round off the trip, arrangements were made for a visit to the beer fountain built in celebration of the German Purity law beer, which was signed in 1516 in Ingolstadt, and a visit to the Audi Museum.

Martin Christie, from the Neeburs, said: “It’s good teamwork that came together which made the trip so awesome. I’m really pleased everyone enjoyed their time in Ingolstadt.”

Robert Main, chairman of the Kirkcaldy Ingolstadt Association, who supported the programme arrangements, added: “It was great that everyone had such a fun and fantastic time with so many new friendships being created.

“It is really super that the walking football group were able to introduce themselves to Ingolstadt.

“I hope that a link can be established with DJK Sports Club in the near future that equals the strong twinning link that has been established between the Neeburs and FC Ingolstadt 04 in such a short period of time.”