Lucy Mitchell from Newbigging Farm, Burntisland, has joined farmers from across Scotland to record the video which forms part of the RSABI - THE Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution - #keepTalking campaign to encourage farmers and crofters to reconnect and support each other during what is a particularly difficult time of year for the farming community.

The charity pulled together its version of the Christmas carol with new lyrics to to raise awareness of the potential for loneliness in the agricultural community.

Lyrics include “so pick up the phone and mak someone’s day, It’s no the weather to be out makin’ hay” and “talk to someone – we care.”

They are sung by famous faces including farmer and comedian Jim Smith, Landward presenter Graeme Parker, and Cammy Wilson from SheepGame.. A host of auctioneers from around the country also sing their hearts out in the recording.

The light-hearted video, which the charity hopes will raise a few smiles, has a serious message at its core as it aims to raise awareness of people of all ages in farming communities who may be more vulnerable to loneliness and isolation during the winter months, with little daylight, freezing temperatures and worries about cost of living and rising input costs.

Carol McLaren, RSABI chief executive said: “We've had incredible support from friends and colleagues in the farming community and our thanks go to everyone who helped us record the song.

“There is no doubt that the standard of the singing varies through the verses but that is part of what makes it so special, and our hope is that it not only raises a smile but also reminds people to look around them to see who could do with some support.

Lucy Mitchell joins farmers in the light-hearted video with a serious message