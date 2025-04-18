Fife farmer tells her breast cancer story in new campaign to boost on early detection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife farmer has shared the story of her breast cancer journey as part of a new campaign aimed at encouraging early detection in the farming community.

Carole Brunton features in the new drive launched by agricultural charity RSABI which comes with the stark reminder that breast cancer is the most common cancer in women over 40, with around 150 people diagnosed every day in the UK. The campaign is also supported by The Big Give, which provides match-funding to amplify this vital health message.

With women in agriculture often balancing multiple responsibilities—from working on the farm to raising families—the Health Hut team at RSABI is urging people to prioritise their own health and wellbeing, particularly during the busy lambing and spring work period.

Carole owns and runs Balmonth Farm near Anstruther with husband Ian Brunton. She said: ““Please don't neglect your health - you have such an important part to play in the farm business and family. Very often you are the gel that keeps the whole thing together, so it's vital for women to get out there and look after themselves,” she said.

Carole Brunton features in the new drive launched by agricultural charity RSABI (Pic: Submitted)

“It takes just 10 minutes to go and have a mammogram, but too many people don’t take advantage of this service which is routinely offered to women over 50.”

Carole discovered a lump a few years ago at age 49 -just before she would have been invited for routine breast screening. Following her cancer diagnosis in October, she underwent a mastectomy and was given the all-clear before the end of December. Carole is encouraging other women in rural communities not to delay seeking help and to speak openly about any health concerns.

“If you find a lump, or anything you are worried about, please phone your doctor - they are absolutely brilliant. I can't praise the NHS enough for what they did for me. We're so lucky that we've got that service - so use it.”

The RSABI campaign highlights that while breast cancer is more common in women over 50, it can affect people of any age and gender. Around 390 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK each year.

Early detection of breast cancer is paramount to allow early treatment and good life outcomes.