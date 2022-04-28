Touted as the ‘ultimate tractor competition’, series two of the show will see contestants showcasing their tractor driving talents.

Teams of petrol heads from across the globe will pitch their souped-up tractors against each other in challenges that put their driving skills and vehicle power to the test to see who will take home the tractor trophy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show is seeking talented farmers and tractor drivers to represent Scotland.

A spokesperson from the show said: “We are currently working on the second series of a new tractor challenge show for BBC 3, called The Fast and the Farmer-ish.

“The show will be presented by farmer Tom Pemberton and will be tremendous fun.“We are looking for tractor drivers and or farmers, who are over the age of 18, who would be interested in taking part in the second series and who would like to represent their country.