Fife father and daughter complete tandem skydive for charity

Frank and Alana raised funds for Lymphoma Action.

Alana and Frank Rennie took to the sky with Skydive St Andrews earlier this month, falling 10,000 feet at 120 miles per hour to show their support for people affected by the UK’s fifth most common cancer.

It is a cause close to their hearts, as Alana’s best friend, Pamela, received a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin lymphoma back in March.

“My Dad and I have always wanted to do a skydive, and it was definitely up there on our bucket list,” said Alana.

“My dad turned 60 in January and received a gift voucher for a skydive, and then I received one for my birthday in April. By that time Pamela, who I have been friends with since school, had received her lymphoma diagnosis. We therefore wanted to take the opportunity as soon as possible to show our support and fundraise for a charity that support people affected by this type of blood cancer, as well as raising awareness about lymphoma as a condition.

“We were excited on the lead up to the skydive. We never imagined we would raise so much money, and it was wonderful to see everyone’s kind donations coming in. On the day of the skydive, we were both terrified! In the plane on the way up, all I could think was ‘there is no going back now.’ The instructors told us in training that it goes so quickly, and just to enjoy every second and that is exactly what we did