Fife ferry link: MP calls for summit, warning ’running of time’  to make Europe service a reality

The Kirkcaldy-Cowdenbeath politician has called on Fiona Hyslop MSP, the Scottish Government’s Transport Minister to convene a summit of all interested parties to “kick start” the process.

He skopje out after news that plans to launch a new Scotland to mainland Europe ferry service have been put on hold by commercial ferry operator, DFDS

Mr Hanvey, the Alba Party Westminster, said it was “vital that the Transport Minister intervenes as a matter of urgency to convene a summit of all interested parties.” He argued that a summit would bring together the Scottish Government, Fife Council, Fife Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise and the UK Government, as well as local MSPs and MPs. Commercial companies with an interest in running the service to cover both freight and passenger services would also be invited to take part.

In 2012 the Superfast ferry sailed from Rosyth on its first voyage (Pic TSPL)

He said: “This is disappointing news and hugely frustrating for all of those who have worked so hard to see the ferry link re-instated. I remain convinced that a direct ferry link from Rosyth to mainland Europe is both desirable and achievable. It is still a goal worth striving for and I believe it can still happen if the political will exists to make it so.