Fife ferry link: MP calls for summit, warning ’running of time’ to make Europe service a reality
The Kirkcaldy-Cowdenbeath politician has called on Fiona Hyslop MSP, the Scottish Government’s Transport Minister to convene a summit of all interested parties to “kick start” the process.
He skopje out after news that plans to launch a new Scotland to mainland Europe ferry service have been put on hold by commercial ferry operator, DFDS
Mr Hanvey, the Alba Party Westminster, said it was “vital that the Transport Minister intervenes as a matter of urgency to convene a summit of all interested parties.” He argued that a summit would bring together the Scottish Government, Fife Council, Fife Chamber of Commerce and Enterprise and the UK Government, as well as local MSPs and MPs. Commercial companies with an interest in running the service to cover both freight and passenger services would also be invited to take part.
He said: “This is disappointing news and hugely frustrating for all of those who have worked so hard to see the ferry link re-instated. I remain convinced that a direct ferry link from Rosyth to mainland Europe is both desirable and achievable. It is still a goal worth striving for and I believe it can still happen if the political will exists to make it so.
“We need a political initiative to ‘kick start’ the process. Time is running out if this is to become a reality. It is now vital that the Transport Minister intervenes as a matter of urgency to convene a summit of all interested parties.”Mr Hanvey said there was “overwhelming public support and a strong business case” for the service and added: “All that is lacking is the political will and some pump prime funding from the Scottish and UK governments to get it up and running. The Scottish Government subsidises every other form of public transport including ferries for our island communities as well as trains, buses, and air travel. It is high time it showed some leadership in this regard and convened a summit of all the interested parties so that progress can finally be made.”