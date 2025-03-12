Fife festival launches first ever appeal to public for support to secure 2025 event

A long-established festival in Fife has launched its first ever public appeal for support after seeing funding sources dry up.

Anstruther Harbour Festival has opened the online crowdfunder for its 2025 event which runs from May 30 to June 1 and brings thousands of people into the coastal town. The annual celebration honours the rich maritime heritage of Anstruther while showcasing traditional music and dance, arts, crafts, and local food and music.

To ensure the success of this year's festival, the charity behind it is reaching out to the community for financial support. Each year it costs over £30,000 to manage the festival safely and keep the majority of activities free. With some of the funding they have received in the past no longer available, the charity has had to look into other ways to raise enough money so the 2025 event can go ahead as planned.

The Trust has launched a Crowdfunder campaign so people can support it, with a target of raising £4000.

Anstruther Festival has an appeal for public funding support (Pic: Submitted)

Andrea Harrower, chair of the festival trust, said: "In previous years we have been lucky enough to secure grants to cover a large amount of the festival running costs which has unfortunately not been the case this year. This is the first time we've called on the public to support us in this way. Contributions of any size are invaluable."

There are also rewards including tickets to the opening night ceilidh and the yet to be announced headline concert on the Sunday. All businesses that donate £100 or more will be named as sponsors in the programme, website and social media channels.

To donate go to www.crowdfunder.co.uk and search for ‘Anstruther Harbour Festival & Muster’