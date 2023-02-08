Fife Festival of Music: Event returns for its 41st year of music making
Musicians of all ages and abilities from across Fife are currently taking part in the 41st Fife Festival of Music.
The event, which aims to encourage musicians of all ages in every branch of choral and instrumental activity to perform in public, has been running sessions at venues in Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline since January 31 with the final day of the festival taking place on Friday, February 10.
Over the course of the fortnight, musicians have come together for both competitive and non-competitive sessions, in a celebration of performing music.
This year is the first time the January programme of events have returned since 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Organisers are delighted to welcome musicians back to the stage, and audiences back to the venues to watch the performances.
The festival will close on Friday with the Young Musician, 21 and under final at St Bryce Kirk, Kirkcaldy.
To find out more visit www.ffom.org.uk