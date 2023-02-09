Fife Festival of Music: Photos of participants on stage over the years
The 41st Fife Festival of Music has been taking place in venues in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy over the past two weeks.
By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:35pm
As it nears its conclusion we’ve taken a look back through our archives to capture some of the performers at the festivals of the past.
The festival’s aim is to provide music makers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to perform on stage. It’s proven very popular with individuals, schools and community groups over the years.
Participants can take part in competitive or non-competitive events.
Here are just some of the photographs we found in our archives – do you recognise anyone?
