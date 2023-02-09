News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Auchmuty High School pupils play at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Fife Festival of Music: Photos of participants on stage over the years

The 41st Fife Festival of Music has been taking place in venues in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy over the past two weeks.

By Fiona Dobie
1 hour ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:35pm

As it nears its conclusion we’ve taken a look back through our archives to capture some of the performers at the festivals of the past.

The festival’s aim is to provide music makers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to perform on stage. It’s proven very popular with individuals, schools and community groups over the years.

Participants can take part in competitive or non-competitive events.

Here are just some of the photographs we found in our archives – do you recognise anyone?

1. FFoM 2018

Balwearie High School pupils on stage.

Photo: George Mcluskie

Photo Sales

2. FFoM 2018

Viewforth High School.

Photo: George Mcluskie

Photo Sales

3. FFoM 2017

St Leonards pupils take part in the primary schools choir section.

Photo: Walter Neilson

Photo Sales

4. FFoM 1999

Pictured from l to r are; David Stewart, Craig Salmond, Adam Zemmoura, Christopher Nairne and Karen Beveridge from Kirkcaldy.

Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12
DunfermlineKirkcaldyParticipants