Fife Festival of Music: Photos of participants on stage over the years

The 41st Fife Festival of Music has been taking place in venues in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy over the past two weeks.

As it nears its conclusion we’ve taken a look back through our archives to capture some of the performers at the festivals of the past.

The festival’s aim is to provide music makers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to perform on stage. It’s proven very popular with individuals, schools and community groups over the years.

Participants can take part in competitive or non-competitive events.

Here are just some of the photographs we found in our archives – do you recognise anyone?

1 . FFoM 2018 Balwearie High School pupils on stage. Photo: George Mcluskie

2 . FFoM 2018 Viewforth High School. Photo: George Mcluskie

3 . FFoM 2017 St Leonards pupils take part in the primary schools choir section. Photo: Walter Neilson

4 . FFoM 1999 Pictured from l to r are; David Stewart, Craig Salmond, Adam Zemmoura, Christopher Nairne and Karen Beveridge from Kirkcaldy. Photo: Fife Free Press