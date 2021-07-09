Fife film fan urges television and film producers to release titles with audio-description

Billy Horsburgh has the sight loss condition glaucoma, but still eagerly follows serials and films streamed on television where additional voice-over narration explains what is happening to the viewer.

Billy (39) is working with sight loss charity RNIB to urge producers and distributors to audio-describe all their films, not just a token few.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BBC drama Line of Duty is just one of the shows Billy would like to see with audio-description.

He said: "I feel it's important for people like myself who enjoy audio-described programmes to have a wider access to such content.

"Despite the number of programmes that now have audio-description when broadcast on television, none of these have an AD-track when released on DVD and Blu-ray.

"I feel that every TV series box-set - such as 'Killing Eve', 'Line of Duty', 'White House Farm', 'Skins' - should be re-released with an AD track.

"I'm working with RNIB to contact all the major broadcasters to hopefully encourage them to re-release all their major box-set series with audio-description."

Sonali Rai, broadcast and audio-description manager with RNIB, said: "We fully support Billy's campaign for more content to be audio-described on home entertainment platforms.

"UK film distributors have a great track-record of releasing their new titles with audio-description on DVD and Blu-rays, but it’s when the box-sets are released that audio-description is often forgotten or left out.

“We also want audio-description to be listed under the DVD and Blu-ray specifications on a retailer's website as this would make it easy for blind and partially sighted film fans to confirm which ones have audio-description."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.