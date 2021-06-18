Fife film-makers unveil new fantasy movie - ‘Games Of Thrones meets Braveheart’

Dragon Knight a new fantasy film from Kirkcaldy based Hex studios, produced by Lawrie Brewster and written by Sarah Daly.

The Kirkcaldy based Hex Studios is aiming to produce Dragon Knight, which it bills as “Game Of Thrones meets Braveheart.”

Better known for its work in horror movies, it’s a move into the world of fantasy, and this week saw the launch of a crowdfunding campaign to help finance it.

Dragon Knight is based on an original concept by studio founders Lawrie Brewster and Sarah Daly who promise it will also feature visual effects to rival any Hollywood blockbuster.

Lawrie Brewster, director/producer, said: “It's an incredibly ambitious film that looks set to transform the indie film landscape in Scotland, showcasing the best of home-grown talent as well as all that the country has to offer in terms of natural beauty and historic architecture.

“But to make this dream a reality, we need the backing of fantasy film fans.”

The producers have launched an online funding campaign to raise £70,000 - and donations have already topped £25,000.

Dragon Knight - a still from the new fantasy film produced by Kirkcaldy based Hex Studios and billed as 'Game Of Thrones meets Braveheart'

The film is billed as a gritty fantasy epic, set in the dystopian lands of Agonos, where a lone knight must embark on a perilous quest to save the world from a great and growing evil.

It was written by Sarah Daly who said: “What we're attempting with Dragon Knight shouldn't be possible, but with a lot of hard work, dedication, passion, and some help from the fans out there, we can make it happen!"

“I’ve been a massive fan of fantasy ever since I was a child reading The Lord of the Rings, or watching The Neverending Story, so it's a dream come true to have the opportunity to create my own fantasy world for Dragon Knight.

“I'm honoured and excited to see my story brought to life so beautifully by our cast and crew.”

The Hex Studios team shared a first look at the project, with trailer revealing the grand scope of the film.

Their crowdfunding campaign also includes rewards from t-shirts to special editions of the movie, exclusive T-Shirts, miniatures of the film's cast, and even production credits.

