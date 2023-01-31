Fife filmmakers recognised with Parliamentary Motion for Dick Dynamite: 1944

David Torrance MSP with Robbie Davidson (front, second from left) and some of the cast and crew of Dick Dynamite: 1944.

The Fife based production is an over-the-top World War Two movie featuring a one-man army who single handedly takes on the German army, ninjas and zombies.

Boasting cameos from the likes of Irvine Welsh, Clive Russell and Noah Hathaway, Dick Dynamite was written, directed and edited by Robbie ‘Steedo’ Davidson, supported by a close-knit team of filmmaker and actor friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie, who is from Kirkcaldy, said: “It’s nice to get some acknowledgement for all of the people who put so much hard work into the project and poured their heart and soul into it, not only onscreen, but also off-screen. We really couldn’t have made the film without the backing and support of a lot of people, the sheer people power was amazing!”

After years in the making, the film made its Fife debut in September with two screenings at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall.

Robbie added that fans of Dick Dynamite are in for a treat as he is planning a sequel.

"Without giving too much away, there’s plans for a sequel and I’m currently in talks with some people to make it bigger and better,” he added:

Mr Torrance presented nine Parliamentary Motions to key members of the cast and crew.