Fife filmmaking duo don kilts for the 78th Cannes Film Festival

Ian Gordon (left) and Alexander Henderson have just returned from four days in France at the Cannes Film Festival. (Pic: contributed)

Two Fife filmmakers have returned from four days at the world famous Festival de Cannes.

The event takes place every May and this year the duo from Kirkcaldy-based Square Go Films were among those attending.

Having secured sought-after accreditation from the festival, writer and director Ian Gordon travelled with cinematographer Alexander (Sandy) Henderson to the south of France to attend screenings, talks, networking events and meetings with film sales and distribution companies.

The visit comes just a week after Square Go Films last feature, ‘Dick Dynamite 1944’ hit the shelves and streaming platforms in the UK. The film, written and directed by Kirkcaldy’s Robbie Davidson, is now available to buy on bluray and DVD as well as to watch via streaming services including Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

Their next feature, ‘The Gudeman’ is now nearing completion and the team are hoping to attract the attention of companies that can help the film hit a worldwide audience when it is released.

Ian explained: “We have about three quarters of the film complete, it is a fantasy adventure and wilderness survival story set in the Highlands, so visually it looks really epic and unique.

"We already knew if we could get the shots from the film in front of the right people, they’d see the potential. And truthfully, I didn’t attend a single meeting that wasn’t full of praise for how good the film is looking.”

To really make an impression, the pair wore their kilts and despite the heat, Sandy explained their attire really paid off.

He said: “There was so much love for the kilts. It was surreal because so many other people were wearing designer dresses and tuxedos for the red carpet but our kilts were getting all of the attention.

"It was also like sending up a flare from a networking perspective because we met every other Scottish filmmaker in the vicinity.”

Amongst all of the work to promote ‘The Gudeman’, Sandy and Ian still found time to watch films in the prestigious Grand Lumiere theatre and see celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson on the red carpet, who were there to attend the premiere of Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay’s “Die, My Love”.

Reflecting on their four days in Cannes, Ian said: “It is inspiring to be attending a festival that has a Scottish director in competition for the Palme D’Or and at the other end, a Scottish indie film presence in the market trying to promote their work and get on to a larger stage.

"We’ll definitely be back next year and in the meantime we’ll do everything we can to ensure that when we come back, it’s to screen our film and not just talk about it.”