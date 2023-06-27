News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Fife fire cuts: firefighters stage day of action in Glenrothes

Firefighters campaigning against cuts to fire stations across Fife are set for a day of campaigning in Glenrothes.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST

It’s their latest move in a bid to gain more public support to try to halt the contentious proposals from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as it battles to make £11m of savings. It plans a temporary removal of second of third appliances from fire stations in Glenrothes, Methil and Dunfermline, along with the withdrawal of the height appliance from Kirkcaldy, with cover coming from Dunfermline.

The temporary withdrawals are set to take effect for up to one year from September 4. The service argues that Fife will experience no loss of service of fire covers, but the moves have sparked a huge backlash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) will be campaigning in Glenrothes on Thursday. The action comes after petitions launched by firefighters have gathered over 43000 signatures of support.

Firefighters demonstrate at Fife House (Pic: Fife Free Press)Firefighters demonstrate at Fife House (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Firefighters demonstrate at Fife House (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Related topics:GlenrothesFifeScottish Fire and Rescue ServiceDunfermlineKirkcaldy