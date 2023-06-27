It’s their latest move in a bid to gain more public support to try to halt the contentious proposals from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as it battles to make £11m of savings. It plans a temporary removal of second of third appliances from fire stations in Glenrothes, Methil and Dunfermline, along with the withdrawal of the height appliance from Kirkcaldy, with cover coming from Dunfermline.