Fife fire cuts: firefighters stage day of action in Glenrothes
It’s their latest move in a bid to gain more public support to try to halt the contentious proposals from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as it battles to make £11m of savings. It plans a temporary removal of second of third appliances from fire stations in Glenrothes, Methil and Dunfermline, along with the withdrawal of the height appliance from Kirkcaldy, with cover coming from Dunfermline.
The temporary withdrawals are set to take effect for up to one year from September 4. The service argues that Fife will experience no loss of service of fire covers, but the moves have sparked a huge backlash.
Members of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) will be campaigning in Glenrothes on Thursday. The action comes after petitions launched by firefighters have gathered over 43000 signatures of support.