Fife fire cuts: MSPs urged to push Minister for meeting weeks before cuts made

Alex Rowley wants the constituency members to back his call to meet with Siobhian Brown, Minister for Victims and Community Safety, who has refused his call for talks, citing operational matters - referring him back to the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) whose changes have sparked a political backlash.

It plans to remove secondary appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline stations, lasting up to one year, and withdrawing a height appliance engine from Kirkcaldy with cover coming from a more modern vehicle stationed in Dunfermline as it seeks to find £11m in savings this year.

The cuts, which are due to come into force from September 4, have been opposed by firefighters and their union, and politicians across the Kingdom. Mr Rowley, MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, accused the Minister of “hiding behind management.”

Firefighters demonstrate outside Fife House over the controversial proposals. (Pic: FFP)

He has written to all Fife MSPs asking them to push the Minister to a meeting with them to discuss the impact of the cuts.

Mr Rowley said: “I have met with management from the service and to date they have not provided any evidence upon which their proposals are based nor have they provided any impact assessments that have been done for the cuts. Given the level of cuts and concern, I do not consider it appropriate that the Minister responsible is refusing to meet with MSPs to hear the concerns of their constituents and my view is the Minister is hiding behind fire service managers.”

Mr Rowley has announced a public meeting in the former fire station art gallery in Dunfermline on August 23.

In her letter to the Fife MSP, the Minister said she had received assurances from SFRS’ chief fire officer that the decision to temporarily remove appliances was “based on robust data and on the premise that community and firefighter safety will be maintained.