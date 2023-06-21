Claire Baker MSP fears the loss of second or third appliances from Methil, Glenrothes and Dunfermline, and the withdrawal of the height appliance at Kirkcaldy will leave the region without sufficient cover. Her concerns came as online petitions launched by firefighters to halt the cuts generated over 3000 signatures of support.

The machines are set to be removed on September 4 unless Fife politicians can force a change of plan at Scottish Government level. Its flat cash settlement is the root cause of the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) having to find £11m in savings this year. The service said the removal of appliances was a temporary measure, but one which could last for one year - the public won’t be consulted unless the losses become permanent.

It said the level of cover across Fife would not be diminished, but it has faced significant political opposition with Fifer councillors branding the move “outrageous” and “absolutely unacceptable.”

Firefighters demonstrate at Fife House (Pic: FFP)

Ms Baker added her voice to that message when she raised the issue during Topical Questions in the Scottish Parliament.

The Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP said: “The loss of appliances in Dunfermline, Methil and Glenrothes, plus the removal of the height appliance at Kirkcaldy, means that Fife is being disproportionally hit by these plans. Across the region, people will be seeking reassurances that their homes, businesses and communities will be protected as normal. In areas like Levenmouth we have seen an increase in deliberate fire-setting and we cannot have communities put at any additional risk as a result of resourcing issues. While the removal of appliances is apparently temporary at this stage, I also have concerns about how the effectiveness of this removal will be assessed, and the long-term implications for the region.”

Ms Baker has previously highlighted figures showing the level of disrepair of fire stations, and the impact of budget cuts on the fire estate.

