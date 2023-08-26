They joined an estimated 1100 Fires Bridge Union members from across the country to demand proper funding for fire services - and to demand an end to budget cuts.

Earlier this year, the centralised SFRS announced a raft of measures to find £11m of savings this year.

The savings package will see second or third fire appliances temporarily removed from Methil, Glenrothes, and Dunfermline stations and a height appliance stationed at Kirkcaldy will also be withdrawn. The changes will come into force on September 4 and more budget cuts are on the horizon in coming years.

Firefighters at the demo in Glasgow (Pic: Submitted)

Gregg Campbell, branch secretary at Kirkcaldy Fire Station, was one of the local firefighters in Glasgow on Thursday. He described the atmosphere as positive and inspiring.

“The rally went really well. There was a good turnout from across the UK. Firefighters from as far as Yorkshire and Manchester were in Glasgow today,” he said.

The FBU organised the rally in Glasgow to combat the service cuts and force the centralised SFRS to reconsider its direction of travel.

“What a turnout in Glasgow at the Cuts Leave Scars rally,” the FBU said on Facebook. “Firefighters from Scotland and beyond sending a clear message to the Scottish Government - you can't protect the public on the cheap. Stop the cuts, fund Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Mr Campbell said the rally was a much-needed inspiration for firefighters to keep fighting for their service.

“It has made us feel more up for the fight,” he said. “Firefighters are always up for a fight, but I think the rally inspired a lot of us to dig in and keep fighting this.”

Since the savings package was announced, Mr Campbell said morale amongst firefighters has been at an all time low.

“As of September 4, the Methil and Glenrothes fire forces will essentially be halved,” he explained. “It’s a real kick to be losing the height appliance in Kirkcaldy too. It’s been here since 1943 and it’s a big risk to not have it nearby.”

The union claims that Fife will also be losing more than 50 firefighters from across the Kingdom as a result of the cuts.

A campaign flyer claims Dunfermline will lose 15; Glenrothes and Methil will each lose 20; and Kirkcaldy will lose 10 firefighters after September 4.

“It does get tiring. It’s overwhelming and morale is pretty much at rock bottom,” Mr Campbell said. “We’re hoping the budget gets increased and that the cuts stop. I’d like to think the height appliance will come back to Kirkcaldy, but I’m just not sure.”