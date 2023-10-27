Fife fireworks display cancelled after growing ‘too big to manage’ and insure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The display, scheduled for November 4, is run by the Ship Inn, Elie, but it has called a halt because the event “has grown out of all proportions over the years.”

The fireworks display had proved a huge hit with locals and folk across north-east Fife

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update on Facebook, the hosts said: “We have had some amazing days. However it has now become so big that it has become impossible for a small pub to manage and insure, and the amount of people in a small village causes dangers that are hard to predict.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...