Fife fireworks display cancelled after growing ‘too big to manage’ and insure
A fireworks display in Fife has been cancelled after getting too big for the organisers to safely manage.
The display, scheduled for November 4, is run by the Ship Inn, Elie, but it has called a halt because the event “has grown out of all proportions over the years.”
The fireworks display had proved a huge hit with locals and folk across north-east Fife
In an update on Facebook, the hosts said: “We have had some amazing days. However it has now become so big that it has become impossible for a small pub to manage and insure, and the amount of people in a small village causes dangers that are hard to predict.”
Fireworks planned for Anstruther on November 5 are still going ahead.