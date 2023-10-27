News you can trust since 1871
Fife fireworks display cancelled after growing ‘too big to manage’ and insure

A fireworks display in Fife has been cancelled after getting too big for the organisers to safely manage.
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 16:01 BST
The display, scheduled for November 4, is run by the Ship Inn, Elie, but it has called a halt because the event “has grown out of all proportions over the years.”

The fireworks display had proved a huge hit with locals and folk across north-east Fife

In an update on Facebook, the hosts said: “We have had some amazing days. However it has now become so big that it has become impossible for a small pub to manage and insure, and the amount of people in a small village causes dangers that are hard to predict.”

Fireworks planned for Anstruther on November 5 are still going ahead.

