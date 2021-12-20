Fife firm's £10k gift to CHAS raises its total donations to £75k

Collieson Briggs, Managing Director of Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd

The team at Briggs Marine made the donation to the charity, which helps children with life shortening illnesses and their families, recently and it’s the latest in a number of kind gestures from them.

The firm has been supporting CHAS since 2015 and has now donated a total of £75,000 to the cause.

Collieson Briggs, managing director of Briggs Marine, said: “CHAS do fantastic work to support failies and children of Scotland and we are pleased to be able to contribute to this remarkable charity to support those having to fight for what many of us take for granted.”

The family owned business has over 40 years experience in coastal, nearshore and offshore operations.

Angharad Low, corporate partnerships manager at CHAS, which runs Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, said: “We really can’t thank Collieson and the team at Briggs Marine enough for their incredible support.

"This most recent donation takes the total raised by the company over a six year period to £75,000 which is incredible.

"Many CHAS families are facing another difficult Christmas worrying about the ongoing pandemic and this gift will go a long way to ensuring our care teams can be there to support them where and when they need us most, ensuring that no family has to face the death of their child alone.”

CHAS is the only charity in Scotland that provides hospice services for babies, children and young people.

As well as running its two hospices, the team at CHAS provide invaluable support for many families at home.

This year, Kirkcaldy couple Gemma Munro and Andrew Couper have been helping promote the charity’s festive fundraising campaign following the loss of their baby daughter Georgia in June.