Fife fish and chip shop named best in Scotland

A Fife fish and chip shop has been crowned the best in Scotland at the first Scottish Takeaway Awards.

The competition was fierce but Anstruther Fish Bar won the Best Fish & Chip Shop category and took the trophy home.

Anstruther Fish Bar owners, Alison & Robert Smith said: “We are absolutely delighted and feeling very proud to have been crowned winner of the Scottish Takeaway Awards Fish & Chip Takeaway of the Year 2019 at the recent awards dinner in Glasgow.

“Winning this major award is certainly a team effort and we never forget how lucky we are to have such a strong team on board. Over the past 16 years we have presented 15 members of staff with their 10 year AFB Loyal Service Awards. In addition to the six staff who have been with us since the very start, many of our team are now almost at the 15 year mark.

“So, after a very busy summer, with everyone putting in long, tiring shifts at work, this award has certainly got all our staff in good spirits and put a smile on their faces! It’s such a fantastic feeling to see all their hard work and dedication acknowledged in this way.

“We mustn’t forget the very important people who have been there for us all along; a huge thanks must go to every one of our amazing customers, from near and far, whose valued custom is truly appreciated.

“Often the food industry’s unsung heroes, it’s fantastic to see Scotland’s takeaway businesses getting some recognition. These Scottish Takeaway Awards are going a long way in providing everyone with the opportunity to be rewarded for their food and service skills in this industry.”