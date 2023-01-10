A total of 64.3% of adults have been vaccinated, but that leaves just over 70,000 to step forward as of January 1.

Fife’s figure is better than Tayside where the vaccination rate is 58.8% and compares favourably with Forth Valley where 67% have had their flu jags.

Overall the Scottish average vaccination rate is 63.3%

The figures come as vaccinations of pre-school children and vulnerable adults of working age in the UK have both fallen back to pre-pandemic levels, after having seen a boost in 2020 and 2021.

About 69,000 fewer two and three-year-olds have been vaccinated against flu so far this season, when compared with the same point the year before.

In England, 40% of two-year-olds had received a flu vaccine by January 1, far lower than the 47% who had been vaccinated by that point the year before.

Vaccination rates among the elderly are slightly lower than at this point last year, although above pre-pandemic levels.

Among over-65s, 78% had received a flu jab as of January 1, higher than the target of 75% set by the World Health Organisation.

In Scotland, 85% of over-65s had been vaccinated as of the same date, compared with 90% by the same point the year before, figures from Public Health Scotland show.

