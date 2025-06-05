Fife Flyers: new owner takes control, sets out vision and unveils first appointment

Fife Flyers’ new owners have taken control of the club - and set out a positive vision to restore its pride, on and off the ice.

Months of negotiations formally concluded this week, with Max Birbraer now at the helm of the UK’s oldest club.

The former Cardiff Devils player is the sole director of Fife Flyers 2025 Limited which bought the club from long-serving owners Tom Muir and Jack Wishart who stood down after 28 years at the helm. He is backed by two North American investors, and becomes Flyers’ first ever president and general manager.

Kazakhstan born Birbraer, 44, played in the AHL and ECHL in the early 2000s and one season split between Russia and his home country before landing in the UK in 2006 where he began his association with Devils, icing across seven seasons, He has also laced up with Telford Tigers, Swindon Wildcats and Bristol Pitbulls in the NIHL, dropping into NIHL2 last season with Cardiff Fire.

Birbraer has been in negotiations with Tom Muir for several months, and actually attended Flyers’ final home game of the season to see first hand the team, rink and the fanbase.

He said: “The transition is complete — and the hard work begins now. We want to express our gratitude to those who carried the torch before us and acknowledge their role in preserving the proud legacy of the Flyers. From this moment forward, our group is fully responsible for the direction, development, and future of the club — and we take that responsibility seriously. It is an honour to lead the UK’s oldest and most iconic hockey team.”

Birbraer’s opening statement to the fans set out his mission - “to restore the pride, energy, and identity of Fife Flyers hockey — both on and off the ice.”

He continued: “This is a people’s club. Fife is the beating heart of Scottish hockey, and its supporters are the soul of this organisation.

“Your loyalty, your voice, and your passion will shape everything we do. We are here to build something special — a first-class hockey experience that reflects the grit and character of this town.” He pledged to “lead with transparency” adding: “We will compete with pride, and we will always listen”

Birbraer has already got the lowdown on the dressing-room after speaking to several key players for their assessment of what needs to change, and is in advanced talks to appoint a new head coach. He said he aimed to “build a competitive and committed roster.”

His first signing, however, came off the ice with Gareth Chalmers appointed as chief commercial and operations officer - a key role as the club looks to create a much stronger commercial arm and look after its sponsors.

Chalmers spent a decade at the helm of rivals Glasgow Clan where he was managing director of the team and arena, departing in February.

Birbraer said: “We are excited to grow our partnerships and business operations with his leadership. We welcome all commercial inquiries as we move forward.”

The new owner also wants to open up channels of communication with the fanbase which has long voiced its frustration at the way the club has handled its PR.

“Whether it’s a meet and greet, Q&A, or town hall-style event, we want to hear what matters most to you, what needs to improve, and how we can earn your trust moving forward,” he said. “To provide additional transparency, more detailed communication regarding the club’s architecture, vision and intention will follow as soon as possible.”

Season ticket sales will be announced shortly, and are likely to get a boost on the back of the positive statement of intent.

It concluded: “To every supporter: this is your team. We’re honoured to be at the helm — and we’re ready to give it everything we’ve got.”