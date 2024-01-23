Fife Flyers stunning tartan top for Pride game shows everyone is equal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The club has woven the colours of the Pride flag into a tartan top which will be worn in Sunday’s game against Cardiff Devils, and then the strips auctioned off. One top will also be donated to The Hive, Kirkcaldy’s LGBT+ centre as a fundraiser. Tickets are £5 per number, and details on how to purchase can be found at www.thehivefife.org.uk

The match forms part of the EIHL’s annual Pride weekend which runs for the fourth season. What started out as a fan-based initiative at the 2019 play-off finals weekend has now become a key event involving all ten teams to demonstrate the sport stands up for inclusion and diversity, and is a safe space for LGBTQ+ athletes and fans alike.

Flyers’ Pride jerseys were designed by Mhorag McDougall and Kirsty Milne who create content for the club’s social media platforms, including TikTok, Twitter and Facebook. The team has previously played in tartan tops, but this one has a strong message behind it.

Troy Lajeunesse and Kevin Lindskoug with the team from The Hive at the launch of the club's Pride jerseys (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Mhorag said: “As a member of the LGBT+ community myself, I know that Pride gestures from organisations can sometimes feel superficial. I felt it was important to design these strips properly and I wanted to do something much more meaningful than simply placing a rainbow on a jersey.

“And so, we created a new tartan for the occasion. We took the navy from the original Flyers tartan as a base and then incorporated the progressive Pride flag colours. They are all interlinked to show how everyone is represented equally. The jerseys are really colourful and we are delighted with the finished product.”

Fans can bid for the jerseys in a post-game auction, while one top will be raffled by The Hive as a fundraiser. A team from the LGBT+ hub will also be at the game. Work is also underway to make sure this is more than a one-off event.

Mhorag explained: “We are in the process of registering the tartan which will be open for anyone to use. As far as we know, Flyers are the only professional sports team in Fife to host a Pride game. We specifically designed the tartan in the hope that other teams in Fife may use it and host a Pride night of their own.

“I first came to a Flyers game when I was 15 or 16. I wasn’t ‘out’ at home, at school or to friends and there was always a fear that I wouldn’t be accepted if I were to be my authentic self. Being a part of the Flyers crowd on a Saturday night always felt like an escape - we were all united in the love for our team, regardless of who you were.

“At that time, I would never have imagined that a Pride night could be possible. As a volunteer and as a long time fan, I’m so proud to see how Fife Flyers as a club have embraced the initiative and want to work with local organisations such as The Hive to generate awareness and inclusivity and let fans know that Flyers games are an event where everyone is welcome.”

Lindsey Williamson, director of The Hive and LoveandHarmony, welcomed Flyers’ support, and added: “It is massively important that the LGBTQ+ community is part of sport and evenings such as this shows that progress is being made. It allows everyone to feel safe and affirmed whilst enjoying the occasion. It is well documented that both watching and participating in sport can have a positive impact on mental and physical health. We would like to say a huge thank you to Fife Flyers and look forward to lots of future collaborations.

