Fife food pantry started as emergency lockdown support gets formal launch

The facility, which will be shared by Benarty Foodbank, was hit by lockdown restrictions and illness.

But BRAG - the charity behind [email protected]’s -was finally able to declare it open this week.

The honours were done by John Bayne from Fife based Bayne’s the family bakers.

. John Bayne cutting the ribbon with help from Jade Hutton from the pantry team.

Started up as an emergency response to the pandemic, over the last two years the initiative has diverted over 23,000kg of food from landfill and used it to food the local community.

It has supplied over 59,000 meals and supported 11.000 people.

Joe Paterson, BRAG co-founder and honorary president, said: “Over 6,000 volunteer hours have gone into the pantry in the last two years as well as staff time.

“From the pantry’s beginnings as an emergency response to the COVID 19 Pandemic the pantry had grown to over 100 regular members.”

Mr Bayne welcomed the pantry’s formal launch, adding: “It’s great to be able to support this fantastic charity which does so much for the community.”

At the ceremony, it was also announced that the cafe at [email protected]’s would have a new name - ‘The Mary Pit Stop’, which reflects the area’s mining heritage.

Pantry membership gives individuals access to affordable food and costs just £3 per week for 10 items and is available to residents of the Benarty area.