Fife food-sharing project wins top award

Meal Makers, a local neighbourhood food-sharing project that connects people who love to cook, with an older neighbour in a effort to tackle social-isolation, has won a top award.

By Darren Gibb
Friday, 8th October 2021, 5:00 am

It won the ‘Project of the Year’ category at the Self Management Awards 2021.

The initiative is a part of the award-winning Scottish charity Food Train that aims to support older people to eat well, age well and live well.

Meal Makers development officer, Carol Simmons.

The award aims to highlight the success of any self management project being delivered in Scotland which demonstrates the difference the project made to improve people’s lives and build self management capacity.

Carol Simmons, development officer with Meal Makers, said: “This award demonstrates how Meal Makers continues to have an impact on individual’s lives by sharing meals and friendship.

“We received a phenomenal 2500 votes – we would like to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us.”

The award coincided with a huge milestone as 50,000 meals have been shared across Scotland.

