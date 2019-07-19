Fife foodbanks appeal for summer holiday help

Two north east Fife foodbanks have appealed for donations to help support local families over the school holidays.

It follows a warning from the Trussell Trust that foodbanks across the UK are fearing their busiest summer ever, as use continues to rise.

It noted a 20 per cent increase in emergency food parcels for children in summer 2018, compared to the year before, and warned another rise is expected.

Both Cupar and Tay Bridgehead foodbanks noted a rise in use over previous school holidays.

Cupar Foodbank gave out 547.45 kilos in food more than it took in donations back in April, which centre manager Joe Preece said he believes was a result of the Easter break.

“We saw a 25 per cent rise from the previous April,” he added. “April was absolutely shocking. I noticed a vast difference.”

However, Mr Preece did say he felt Fife Council’s Cafe Inc scheme, which is providing free lunches in Fife during the holidays, has helped keep usage levels around the same as last summer.

Meanwhile, Tay Bridgehead is now supporting nine extra families over the school holidays. It is currently helping around 40 people every week, providing around 12-14 food parcels and 40 bags of food.

Muriel McNaughton, foodbank manager, said: “We always have extra families, especially those with children who get free school meals.

“We’re up on last year. We never had 19 parcels going out per week – we have this year. Donations are always welcome, especially over the summer.”

Cupar Foodbank is appealing for tinned foods, but not soup or beans.

Donations for Cupar Foodbank can be dropped off at the Tesco store on South Road.

Collection points for the Tay Bridgehead Foodbank are Tayport Library, Manna in Newport, and the Spar in Wormit.

Lunches are available at Castlehill & St Monans primary schools, Monday to Friday, 11.45-1pm. They are also open Monday to Friday, 11.45-1pm, at: Waid Campus, July 29-August 2, August 12-16; Madras College (Kilrymount Building) July 22-August 16; Newburgh Tayside Institute, Tuesday-Thursday July 16-August 8; Tayport Primary School, Tuesday & Wednesday, July 9-July 31; and Leuchars Community Centre, Monday, Thursday and Friday, July 8-August 2.